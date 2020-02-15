Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Village Chapel
Harlon Gladden Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Village Chapel for Harlon Gladden, 82, Gadsden, who died Thursday, February 13, 2020. Rev. D. Jack Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Harlon loved gardening, fishing and traveling. He was a believer of the Christian faith. Mr. Gladden was preceded in death by his parents, Lesser and Ruth Gladden; and brothers, Howard and Amos Gladden.
He is survived by his children, Debra Gladden Gore, Angela (Terry) Trull, Wayne (Lisa) Gladden, Marsha (Vista) McDuffie and Gina (Andy) Battles; sister, JoAnn Phillips; brother, Bobby Gladden; special friend, Pat Holderfield; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff of Riverview Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Monday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 15, 2020
