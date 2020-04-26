|
Harold B. Barnes, 76, of Gadsden, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.
The family will honor him with a private graveside service at Turkeytown Methodist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Barnes had worked with Gold Kist Poultry for 38 years and had operated a poultry farm for 27 years. One of his most enjoyable accomplishments was to have been a Little League Baseball coach for 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson Clayton Barnes and Gladys Boatfield Barnes; brother, David Barnes (survived by his wife, Elizabeth); and sisters-in-law, Lillian Martin and Suzy Mullins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Anderson Barnes; sons, Scott Barnes (Robin Archer Barnes) and Matt Barnes; granddaughter, Stephanie Barnes Brown (Worth Brown); grandson, Justin Thomas Barnes; sister, Rebecca Tillery; sisters and brothers-in-law, Melinda Foster, Dapha Stephens, Nena Palmer, Tommy Hart, Randy Anderson, Ernie Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be made to Turkeytown Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Melinda Foster, 213 Langley Lane, Sand Rock, AL 35983.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020