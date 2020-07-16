Harold Dean "Duck" Woody transitioned from this walk of life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 70. Celebratory Graveside Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ball Play, with Pastor Larry G. Weathers presiding. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
"Duck" is survived by his six children, Harold J. (Vivian) Woody Sr., Birmingham, AL, Theresa Miller, Darrell Woody, Demetrius Johnson, Eboni Ferguson, Jabreylon Woody, all of Gadsden, AL; seven grandchildren, Harold J. Woody II, Stacey Prater, DeMonica Woody, all of Gadsden, AL, Briana (Montavious) Edelen, Rapid City, SD, Jabralyn Brent, Jamarcus Johnson, Jabraxton Brent, all of Gadsden, AL; special grandchildren, Ashly (Brannon) Allen, Tampa, FL, Sharita (Pierre) Mitchell, Birmingham, AL, Brandon Bustion, Breanna Smith, both of Gadsden, AL; 15 great-grandchildren; three siblings, James O. Woody, Mattie Woody, Katheryn (Jimmy) Green, all of Gadsden, AL; special nephews, Jerome (Tonja) Woody, Grand Prairie, TX, Antonio Green, Gadsden, AL; special daughter-in-law, Rita Woody, Gadsden, AL; special son-in-law, Cornelius Miller Jr., LaGrange, GA; sister-in-law, Mildred Woody, Gadsden, AL; special brothers and sister, John Henry (Desiree) Huffman, Stephen (Christie) Huffman, Janice Huffman, all of Gadsden, AL; special companion, Cynthia Watson, Gadsden, AL; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
