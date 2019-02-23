|
|
Harold E. Wood of Steele, Alabama, crossed over from this life on Feb. 22, 2019, and entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born April 22, 1946.
Harold was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He graduated from Ashville High School in 1964 as the Valedictorian of his class. He was very proud of the service to his country, having served in the Army in the Big Red One Infantry Division and earning the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, National Defence Medal, Marksman, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Steele, Alabama, for over 40 years, having served in various positions in service to the church such as Treasurer, Church Clerk, Sunday School Teacher, Cemetery Committee, and numerous others.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife and caregiver of 49 years, Janis Wood; daughter, Tammy (Terry) Hilburn; sons, Jason (Connie) Wood and Tyler (Amanda) Wood; grandchildren, Seth Wood, Daniel (Tori) Hilburn, Joshua (Lauryn) Wood, Nathan Hilburn, Samantha Wood, Christopher Wood, Bailey Wood, Hallie Wood, Chloe Wood, Bentley Wood; great-grandchildren, Eisley Wood, Luke Hilburn; brother, Kenneth Wood; sisters, Pat (Robert) Bramblett, Kathy (Randall) Wood, Doris Hall, Janice Robertson, Carolyn (Barron) Thrasher; brother-in-law, Pete Rains; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Wood, Daniel Hilburn, Joshua Wood, Nathan Hilburn, Charles Wolfe and Terry Hilburn.
Honorary pallbearers: David (Janet) Thompson, Harry (Mary) Boersen and John (Jan) Jennings.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla, Alabama, on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2:30 prior to the service. The service will commence at 2:30 with Brother Ernest Campbell, Brother Terry Tibbs, Bro. Jason Wood and Bro. Joe Wise officiating. Graveside to follow at Bethel Baptist Church in Steele, Alabama.
The family would like to thank all the Hospice Associates from AlaCare Hospice.
Compassionate Caregivers: Kim McElrath, Neighbors Randy & Kathy Rhodes, Lorene Deweese and Cathy Fine, and all those who brought food, comfort and prayers in the final days.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2019