Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Harold L. Hardin, 90, of Rainbow City, who died Friday. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.

Mr. Hardin was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jessie Hardin; and daughter, Susan Hardin.

He was a Goodyear retiree.

He is survived by daughter, Cindy Hardin Osborne; grandson, Matthew (Randi) Osborne; granddaughter, Suzanne (Flannigan) Clifford; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

