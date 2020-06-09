Harold L. Simmons
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Harold L. Simmons, 72, of Gadsden, who passed from this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Burial was at Forrest Cemetery. Friends who spoke included Larry Means.
Harold was a member of Zamora Shriners and a member of "The Lintheads." He liked being the life of the party. He was a big Alabama football fan, and the owner of the Steele Marathon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eveleen Simmons Cline; his father, Harvey Simmons; and brothers, Jimmy Simmons and Kenneth Simmons.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Tiki) Simmons; daughter, Tammy (Benny) Deweese; son, Brandon Simmons; son, Matthew Simmons; grandson, Luke McBride; granddaughter, Ali Deweese; sister-in-law, Sheila Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Benny Deweese, Luke McBride, Jeff Simmons, Ethan Fuller, Ty Webb, Kevin Burke, Jerry Don Mabrey and Don Gaskin. Honorary pallbearers will be all the "Lintheads."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity or to Steele Police or Steele Fire Departments.
The family received friends from noon until time of service Sunday.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
