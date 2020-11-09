1/1
Harold Potter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Potter
Funeral services will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel at 12:00pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for Harold Potter. Rev. Charles Taylor, Rev. Don Young, and Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate. Burial to be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mr. Potter attended Etowah High School and Jacksonville State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked at Gulf States Steel for more than thirty years. For the rest of his life, he worked at Etowah Chemical. He was a music director for 44 years, as well as a member of 12th Street Baptist Church. He loved to travel and see new places, was a big Auburn Fan, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Z Potter and Nell Potter; and brother, Ray Potter. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Potter; daughters, Tammy Morgan (Todd), Beth Tumlin (Scott), Kristie Bearden (Matt); grandchildren, Zach Morgan, Gabrielle Morgan, Lexi Bearden, and Alyssa Tumlin; nephew, Steve Arnold; and great-niece, Ann Stevens (Dan).
Pallbearers will be Todd Morgan, Scott Tumlin, Matt Bearden, Ed Tallent, Paul Hutchins, Ralph Weathers, and Zach Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Owens and Mark Vann.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Jason Ayres, Dr. Kenny Smith, Dr. Butch Douthit, Gadsden Regional 9th Floor South Nursing Staff, and the Gadsden Regional ER department.
The family will accept friends at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 10am until time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved