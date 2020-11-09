Harold Potter

Funeral services will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel at 12:00pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for Harold Potter. Rev. Charles Taylor, Rev. Don Young, and Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate. Burial to be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Mr. Potter attended Etowah High School and Jacksonville State University, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked at Gulf States Steel for more than thirty years. For the rest of his life, he worked at Etowah Chemical. He was a music director for 44 years, as well as a member of 12th Street Baptist Church. He loved to travel and see new places, was a big Auburn Fan, had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Z Potter and Nell Potter; and brother, Ray Potter. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Potter; daughters, Tammy Morgan (Todd), Beth Tumlin (Scott), Kristie Bearden (Matt); grandchildren, Zach Morgan, Gabrielle Morgan, Lexi Bearden, and Alyssa Tumlin; nephew, Steve Arnold; and great-niece, Ann Stevens (Dan).

Pallbearers will be Todd Morgan, Scott Tumlin, Matt Bearden, Ed Tallent, Paul Hutchins, Ralph Weathers, and Zach Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Owens and Mark Vann.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Jason Ayres, Dr. Kenny Smith, Dr. Butch Douthit, Gadsden Regional 9th Floor South Nursing Staff, and the Gadsden Regional ER department.

The family will accept friends at Morgan Funeral Chapel from 10am until time of service.



