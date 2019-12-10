|
|
Mr. Harold Randall Sanders, 64, of Sharon, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Harold is survived by his wife, Rita; sister, Gail Hyatt; sister, Diane Chumley; brother, Wade Sanders; and several loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Buster" and Geraldine Sanders; and sister, Vicki Sanders.
Pallbearers will include Lee Maufroy, Dewayne Chumley, Dustin Chumley, Gary Harris, Tom Sanders and Steve Walker.
Harold was a native of Shoal Creek, St. Clair County, Alabama, and a 1973 graduate of Ashville High School. Harold was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the 77th Military Police Det. as a guard chief. He was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Baptist Church and lived his life as a man of faith! He worked in the tire industry as an employee for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber industry – both in the Gadsden, Alabama, and Union City, Tennessee, plants with a total of 33 years of dedicated service. When he was younger, he was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. Harold enjoyed nature, deer hunting and fishing. His hobbies included both vegetable and flower gardening and photography, and of course he was an avid Alabama Football Fan – ROLL TIDE!
A special thank you to Dr. Andrew Thomas McRae and all the nurse practitioners and staff of Centennial Medical Center Heart and Vascular Department, Nashville, Tennessee.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 4:30 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mike Roberts from Milan, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. There will be a military graveside service followed by burial at Bethlehem Cemetery – Gallant, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 10, 2019