Harold Taylor Smith
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Village Chapel for Harold Taylor Smith, 74, Gadsden, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Rev. Billy Boatwright will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Harold enjoyed working on vehicles for most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Smith; and brother, Gerald Smith.
Mr. Smith is survived by his sons, Jimmy Glenn Smith and Bobby Lynn Smith; brother, Glenn Harlon (Sandra) Smith; grandchildren, Kirsti Brooke Smith, Jaclyn Rae Gilbert, Alyson Michelle Smith, Dalyn Smith and Taylor Nicole Smith; and friend, Bo Hunt.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.

Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
