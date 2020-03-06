|
|
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Crestwood Chapel for Mr. Harold Truman Hall, 91, of Glencoe, who died Wednesday. Reverend Donnie Yarbrough will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Harold will be remembered as a Christian first, loved the Lord, and was very active in his church. He loved traveling and never met a stranger. Boy, could he talk. He was an Army Veteran and steel plant retiree. Mr. Hall was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all, and he will be dearly missed.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wives, Betty Collier Hall and Mary Louise Jenkins Hall; two great-grandchildren, Chad Hilton and Corbin Fisher Mayben; two sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by his children, Linda Tuck, Ricky (Cheryl) Jenkins, Teresa Cason (Stanley) Wofford, Terri (Mickey) Green and Marsha Silva; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Farris (Sue) Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ray Arledge, Wayne Jenkins, Craig Cason, Clint Colvin, Andrew Beggs and Ty Webb.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Glencoe First Baptist.
Special thanks to good friend Elizabeth Gibbs.
Visitation for Mr. Hall will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 6, 2020