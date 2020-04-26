Home

A private service will be held at a later date for Harvey Thomas Gregerson, 90, of Gadsden, who died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Ellis; father, Harvey Gregerson; mother, Hazel Daley; brother, David Gregerson; and sisters, Naomi Pendleton, Pauline Johnson, and Sharon Rathje.
Mr. Gregerson is survived by his wife, Gloria Gregerson; children, Thomas (Selena) Gregerson, Valerie (Kenney) Guell, H. Timothy (Glo) Gregerson, John (Charlotte) Gregerson, Renee (Chad) Cornelius, and Kim Doyle; brothers, Dan (Beth) Gregerson, Mark (Joan) Gregerson, Peter (Janet) Gregerson; and many grandchildren.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice Care.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 26, 2020
