Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Hazel Bernice Christopher, age 82, of Glencoe, who passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Brother Bruce Jenkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Hazel was of the Baptist faith. She loved to read.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence H. Christopher; parents, Lloyd and Tilda Jones.
She is survived by 2 sons, Mike Christopher and Tom Christopher; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 15, 2019