Viewing
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Greater Grace Church
Ashville, AL
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Ashville Cemetery
Hazel Mae Bradford Obituary
Hazel Mae Bradford, 91, Ashville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Hazel leaves to cherish daughters, Linda (Angel) Negron, Sharron Bradford; son, John (Teresa Fay) Bradford; sister-in-law, Ella Bradford; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Terry Jones officiating.
Public Viewing will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Grace Church, Ashville.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2020
