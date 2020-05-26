|
|
Hazel Mae Bradford, 91, Ashville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Hazel leaves to cherish daughters, Linda (Angel) Negron, Sharron Bradford; son, John (Teresa Fay) Bradford; sister-in-law, Ella Bradford; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Ashville Cemetery. Bishop Terry Jones officiating.
Public Viewing will be from noon to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Grace Church, Ashville.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2020