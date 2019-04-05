Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Hazel Ruth Carnes


1926 - 2019
Hazel Ruth Carnes Obituary
Hazel Ruth Carnes, 93, of Attalla, passed from this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
She was born Monday, Jan. 18, 1926, in Mississippi to the late Arthur and Lilly Camp.
Mrs. Carnes was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Carnes; son, Billy Carnes; and several siblings.
Survivors include siblings, Patsy (Morell) Puttman of Michigan, Barbara Carnes of Cabot; grandchildren, Shannon (Mark) Pritchard of Cabot, and Shad (Becky) Carnes of Tennessee. Other survivors include great grandchildren, Lindsey (Tim) Forbes, Mason Prichard, Anna (Bryant) Nehring, Olivia Carnes and Samuel Carnes; five great-great grandchildren along with a host of beloved family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Village Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Whitesboro Cemetery.
Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 5, 2019
