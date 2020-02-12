Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Resources
More Obituaries for Heath McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heath LaWayne McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heath LaWayne McDonald Obituary
Heath LaWayne McDonald, 48, of Gadsden, passed away February 10, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Health was an avid lover of racecars, plumbing and Alabama football. He graduated from Coosa Christian High School in 1989 and followed his father's footsteps to become a Master Plumber for most of his adult life. Heath was a father, a son, a brother, and, most importantly, an important part of our family who will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry McDonald; and sister, Misty McDonald.
He is survived by his father, John McDonald (Buddy Mac); sister, Jessica Grillo; sons, Cody, Stephen and Dawson McDonald; and grandson, Drayden McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Ave Holiness Church c/o Malinda Mangum.
Special thanks to Pat Marks, Malinda Mangum, Anita Mason, Vickey Willett and Mark West.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heath's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -