Heath LaWayne McDonald, 48, of Gadsden, passed away February 10, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Health was an avid lover of racecars, plumbing and Alabama football. He graduated from Coosa Christian High School in 1989 and followed his father's footsteps to become a Master Plumber for most of his adult life. Heath was a father, a son, a brother, and, most importantly, an important part of our family who will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry McDonald; and sister, Misty McDonald.
He is survived by his father, John McDonald (Buddy Mac); sister, Jessica Grillo; sons, Cody, Stephen and Dawson McDonald; and grandson, Drayden McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Ave Holiness Church c/o Malinda Mangum.
Special thanks to Pat Marks, Malinda Mangum, Anita Mason, Vickey Willett and Mark West.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 12, 2020