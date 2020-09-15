Heather Lee Mizell, 45, of Attalla, passed away September 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.

Heather loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed talking and caring for her dog, Darla.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard (Dicky) Lee; mother, Theresa Pearl Mask Lee; grandmother, Lois L. Mask "Mawmaw"; great-aunt, Ruth L. Duke.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Mizell; daughter, Chelsea Grindberg; son, Caleb Grindberg; daughter, Gracie Mizell; granddaughter, Charlee Rose Hernandez; aunt, Janice M. Willliams "Nona"; and aunt, Laura Quinn "Lulu"; uncle, Steve Mask; and numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Vance Reneman, Trey Mizell, Harley Chambliss, Luis Hernandez, Lathan Harbin, and Devon Mizell.

