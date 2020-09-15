1/
Heather Lee Mizell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Lee Mizell, 45, of Attalla, passed away September 11, 2020. Funeral Service will be at noon Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
Heather loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed talking and caring for her dog, Darla.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard (Dicky) Lee; mother, Theresa Pearl Mask Lee; grandmother, Lois L. Mask "Mawmaw"; great-aunt, Ruth L. Duke.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Mizell; daughter, Chelsea Grindberg; son, Caleb Grindberg; daughter, Gracie Mizell; granddaughter, Charlee Rose Hernandez; aunt, Janice M. Willliams "Nona"; and aunt, Laura Quinn "Lulu"; uncle, Steve Mask; and numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Vance Reneman, Trey Mizell, Harley Chambliss, Luis Hernandez, Lathan Harbin, and Devon Mizell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
She will be missed. Gone too soon! She was an amazing grandmother to my sons, Hunter and Mason and was always there for me (Jennifer Mizell Edwards). Whenever I needed her help, she came running with no hesitations. We are going to miss you sweet angel ❤
Jennifer L Edwards
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved