Mrs. Helen Frances Smith, 89, of Hokes Bluff, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Bruce Jenkins will officiate. A private burial for the immediate family will be held at Young's Chapel Cemetery.The family will receive friends between the hours of 4:30 and 6 this evening, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.