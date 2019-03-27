|
Graveside services will be at noon Saturday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Helen Jo Medders, 92, of Gadsden, who died Tuesday. The Rev. John Copeland will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Medders was a graduate of Alexandria High School. She and her husband owned and operated East Gadsden Sporting Goods for over 50 years. She was a devoted member of College Heights Baptist Church. She'll be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend to all and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Medders.
She is survived by son, Chuck (Dana) Medders; grandchildren, Scott (Ginger) Medders, Matt (Lisa) Medders and Carol Ann Medders and close friend, Garison Humphries; great grandchildren, Parker Jo Medders and Declan Loy Medders.
Pallbearers will be Troy Word, Ricky Armstrong, Johnny Bone, Jimmy Sitz, Neal Keener, Richard Lee and Eddie Marker.
Special thanks to Gadsden Health and Rehab and her "Inspirational" Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 27, 2019