Helen Louise Tripp Brakefield – Born 7/11/51 to 7/7/2020
Born in Shelbyville, IL. Raised her loving family in Cleburne County, AL. Later moved to Etowah County 12 years ago.
Funeral service for Mrs. Helen Louise Tripp Brakefield, 68, of Gadsden, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until time of the service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Brakefield passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Hahn Tripp; mother, Stella Tripp Garwood; father-in-law, James Monroe Brakefield; mother-in-law, Lillian Hyatt; and father-in-law, Verlin Hyatt.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William V. Brakefield Sr.; children, William Brakefield Jr. (Lisa), Tina Brakefield Blair (Kevin); grandchildren, Adrienne Beck (Luke) Brett Hayes, Elijah Brakefield, Lance Blair (Ale), and Megan Challenor; five great-grandchildren; loving furbabies, Marley and Baby Girl; brother, Junior Tripp (Marsha); sister-in-law, Violet Tripp; sister, Florence Murphy (Jack); brother, Bill Tripp; brother and sister-in-law, James Brakefield (Nancy); and sister-in-law, Betty Lee Jones.
Mrs. Brakefield was a loving wife of 47 years, and was also a loving mother and grandmother. She loved everyone she met. She took the smallest things and made them larger than life. Her hands had the gentleness and passion as if she was always holding the most delicate flower. Her memory will be cherished by all who loved and knew her.
Special thanks to Gadsden Regional Medical Center ER Staff, Lori Peek, Dr. Carpenter, and MICU staff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, 4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904.
