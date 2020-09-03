1/1
Helen Lucille (Riddle) Free
1925 - 2020
Helen Lucille Riddle Free (Granny Helen) passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Services to be conducted by Lauil Thompson with burial to follow at Steele Cemetery.
She was born June 20, 1925, to Mack Nolan and Junie Lee Tate Riddle, Margaret, AL. She was raised in the Low Gap Community near Odenville. She attended school at Low Gap through 6th grade and finished high school at St. Clair County High. She married E.J Free in September 1947 and moved to Steele.
Mom loved Southern Gospel music and country music. Her hobbies included playing dominoes, putting puzzles together and word finds. She loved Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves.
She was a member of Steele United Methodist Church and John Wesley's Sunday School class. She sang in the choir as long as she was able.
She retired from St. Clair County Board of Education Steele Lunchroom in 1985. She worked with the Program on Aging (Steele Nutrition Center).
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Free; parents, Mack Nolan and Junie Lee Riddle; son-in-law, Mitchell Ray Gilliland; sister, Johnnie Riddle Edwards; brothers, Ellis Allan, Charles Brightman; niece, Genelle Brightman; mother- and father-in-law, Almos and Bivion Free; sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth and Aubrey Rakestraw, Mildred Ogle; brother-in-law, James Free; great-grandchildren, Easton Joel and Presley Grace Vandevander.
Surviving are children, Elaine (Guy) Green, Deborah Standridge, Bruce (Traci) Free, Brian Todd Free (Florida); grandchildren, Kim Vandevander, Jason (Laura) Green, April Gilliland, Holly Gilliland, Olivia (Chad) McGinnis, Mollie and Maggie Free; great-grandchildren, Lori D. Partee, Alex (Kaitlin) Vaughn, Callie Vandevander, Abrianna and Elijah Turner, J.J. and Avery McGinnis, Ethan Weaver, Camron and Cody Ensign; great-great-grands, Ashlyn and Jaxson Partee, Weston Vaughn; sister, Ruth Dillard; brother, Frank (Linda) Riddle; sister-in-law, Martha Deweese (Bob); brother-in-law, Lewis Free (Carol); sister-in-law, Ruth Free; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and special aunt, Odie Vann.
Pallbearers: Jason Green, Brian Vandevander, Chad McGinnis, J.J. McGinnis, Elijah Turner and Ethan Weaver.
Special thanks from the family to A-Med Ambulance; Steele Fire & Rescue; Brother Lauil Thompson for his faithful dedication and love to mother and the family; Gadsden Health & Rehab staff; granddaughter Kim Vandevander; and Dr. Debora Reiland.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Deborah.....I’m so sorry to read of your Mom’s passing. No matter how long we have them, it’s never Long enough. I love you and you, the girls, and the entire family are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Jo
Jo O&#8217;Dell
Acquaintance
