Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Village Chapel for Helen M. Slaton, 84, Gadsden, who died Thursday, August 22. Rev. Gerald Pentecost will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Helen was a member of the Word of Life Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Grace Beard; brothers, Howard Beard and David Beard; and sister, Joanne Bachlor.
She is survived by her sisters, Terri Senter and Pat (Jody) Sloan; brothers, Ray Beard, John (Sara) Beard and Alan Beard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at Village Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 24, 2019