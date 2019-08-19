Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
Helen Maddux Burton

Helen Maddux Burton Obituary
Helen Maddux Burton, 80, of Altoona formerly of Sardis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5:30 until 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home and noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday before the service. Rev. Jeff Bennett, Rev. Rick Luman, Rev. Ryan Bristow will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Zach Stanford, B.J. Maddux, Eric Lowery, Timmy Joe Maddux, Jeremy Burton, and Steve Burton. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Burton and Denny Burton.
Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend that touched the lives of all that knew her. She was a fun loving person to be around and never met a stranger. She was a prayer warrior to everyone.
Mrs. Burton is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Burton; children, Tim (Sheila) Maddux, Barry (Cheryl) Maddux, Scotty (Kristie) Maddux; grandchildren, B.J. (Erica) Maddux, Yantci (Eric) Lowery, Timmy Joe Maddux, Amanda (Zach) Stanford; great-grandchildren, Jai Patton Lowery, Drayton Leigh Lowery, Abel Nolan Maddux, Ava Jo Stanford; special niece, Sheila Whitten; a host of other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Mabrey Joe Maddux; parents, Nolan and Bertha Wright; sister, Shirley Nadean Sykes; brother, Bobby Wright; sister-in-law, Barbara Wright.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 19, 2019
