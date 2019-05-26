Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collinsville Funeral Home
PO Drawer R
Collinsville, AL 35961
(256) 524-2131
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Mount Pisgah Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Alverson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Graves Alverson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Marie Graves Alverson Obituary
Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. today at Mount Pisgah Cemetery for Helen Marie Graves Alverson, 90, Gadsden, who died Friday, May 24, 2019. Speakers will be Jeff Graves and Douglas Alverson. Collinsville Funeral Home is directing.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Alverson.
Survivors are her husband, Richard Alverson; children, Benny (Kathy) Alverson, LaVerne (Harold) Harper; grandchildren, Kayla Harper, Nic (Tiffany) Alverson, Eli (Mindy) Alverson, Karen (Lindsy) Winters; great-grandchildren, Clay, Tenlei, Ben, Braiden and Judd Alverson, Sarah, Maxwell and Marissa Harper; sisters-in-law, Florence Johnson and Willodean Gray; special niece, Regina Blackerby.
Casket bearers will be Eddie Johnson, J.T. Nail, Randy Alverson, Mark Webb, Larry Alverson, Adam Blackerby, Austyn Jones.
Honorary bearer will be Larry Cushing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now