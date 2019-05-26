|
|
Graveside services will be at 9 a.m. today at Mount Pisgah Cemetery for Helen Marie Graves Alverson, 90, Gadsden, who died Friday, May 24, 2019. Speakers will be Jeff Graves and Douglas Alverson. Collinsville Funeral Home is directing.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Alverson.
Survivors are her husband, Richard Alverson; children, Benny (Kathy) Alverson, LaVerne (Harold) Harper; grandchildren, Kayla Harper, Nic (Tiffany) Alverson, Eli (Mindy) Alverson, Karen (Lindsy) Winters; great-grandchildren, Clay, Tenlei, Ben, Braiden and Judd Alverson, Sarah, Maxwell and Marissa Harper; sisters-in-law, Florence Johnson and Willodean Gray; special niece, Regina Blackerby.
Casket bearers will be Eddie Johnson, J.T. Nail, Randy Alverson, Mark Webb, Larry Alverson, Adam Blackerby, Austyn Jones.
Honorary bearer will be Larry Cushing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 26, 2019