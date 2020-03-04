|
|
Helen Ruth (Burton) Kidder, 84, passed away on February 29, 2020, in Walnut Grove, Alabama. Helen was born in Altoona, Alabama, on March 3, 1936, to Ernest and Willie Mae (Stover) Burton. She is survived by brothers, Dennis Burton, Harold (Ila) Burton; sister, Barbara House; her children, Jim Benson, Bill Benson, Stuart Kidder, Celeste Dremel, Karen (Steve) Dietschweiler; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Al Kidder; and daughter, Debbie Wainwright.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Altoona First Methodist Church. Viewing is at noon, with funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Marshall will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jim Benson, Bill Benson, Bryan Benson, Shaun Benson, Caleb Perera and Steve Dietschweiler.
Please join the family for food and remembrance of Helen following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 4, 2020