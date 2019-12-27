Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Noojin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ruth (Entrekin) Noojin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Ruth (Entrekin) Noojin Obituary
Mrs. Helen Ruth Entrekin Noojin, 85, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Brooks Boyd, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Hibbs Cemetery, Sardis. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mrs. Noojin was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a devout Christian. She and her husband owned and operated Noojin Automatic Transmission Service for 52 years. Her favorite pastime was reading.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will truly be missed. Those preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph David Noojin; grandson, Michael Justice Myrick; father, Walter Alexander Entrekin; mother, Lottie Junior Bolding Entrekin; brothers, James Entrekin, Billy Entrekin; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
Survivors include her children, Joyce R. Noojin, Lou Ann (Gary) Cooper, Kenneth D. (Terri) Noojin and Randy G. Noojin; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason D. Myrick, Shane McGehee, Derrick Noojin, Seth Noojin, Josh Noojin and Joseph Noojin.
The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to The or The .
Special thanks is extended to the staff with Amedisys Hospice and staff with Northside Health Care Rehab Department.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -