Mrs. Helen Ruth Entrekin Noojin, 85, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Chapel with Brooks Boyd, Minister, officiating. Burial will follow at Hibbs Cemetery, Sardis. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge.
Mrs. Noojin was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was a devout Christian. She and her husband owned and operated Noojin Automatic Transmission Service for 52 years. Her favorite pastime was reading.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will truly be missed. Those preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph David Noojin; grandson, Michael Justice Myrick; father, Walter Alexander Entrekin; mother, Lottie Junior Bolding Entrekin; brothers, James Entrekin, Billy Entrekin; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
Survivors include her children, Joyce R. Noojin, Lou Ann (Gary) Cooper, Kenneth D. (Terri) Noojin and Randy G. Noojin; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason D. Myrick, Shane McGehee, Derrick Noojin, Seth Noojin, Josh Noojin and Joseph Noojin.
The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to The or The .
Special thanks is extended to the staff with Amedisys Hospice and staff with Northside Health Care Rehab Department.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019