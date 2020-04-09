|
Helen Ruth Washburn, 81, Gadsden, was lovingly welcomed into the arms of our blessed Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Crestwood Cemetery, due to COVID-19, on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Pastor Larry Garrard will officiate.
Helen was born in Gadsden, where she resided throughout her life. She graduated from Gadsden High School and Gadsden Business College. After marrying, her priority was raising her children, and she did with unimaginable love. Later, she worked for Terminal Building Supply before finding her true calling in sales. She worked in the advertising department for The Gadsden Times for many years before she retired.
Ms. Washburn was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and set an exemplary example of the Christian faith in the way she always lived her life. She and her husband, Hiram Lasseter, raised their family at Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a first grade Sunday School teacher for over 25 years. During the latter years of her life, she was a faithful member of Cherry Street Baptist Church, and The Gleaner's Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Christine Hicks; brother, Wayne Hicks; first husband and father of her children, Hiram Lasseter Jr.; second husband, Elmus Washburn; and her beloved son, Scott Lasseter.
Helen was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Jan Pruitt (Tony); sister, Betty Bohannon; daughter-in-law, Debbie Lasseter; grandsons, Nicholas Hamrick (Nicole), and Nathan Hamrick; as well as her step-grandchildren, Patrick (Kayla), Cassady and Peyton Pruitt; and step-great-grandchildren, Piper, Tori and Chandler Pruitt; her nieces, Sherry Hopper (Grant), Paula Abrams, Terri McClure (Shaun), Libby Collins; and nephews, Jeff Bohannon (Becky), Darin Bohannon (Deanna), Steve Bohannon and Charles Hobbs (Tanza). Helen also had a very special, dear friend with whom she spent many wonderful times, Bobby Minyard.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brother Phillip Elliot and the members of Cherry Street Baptist Church, and the members of Riverbend Baptist Church for all your faithful prayers during mother's illness. Also, a very special thanks to Dr. Lou and the 5th floor ICU nurses at Grandview Hospital, who showed tremendous kindness and compassion to my mother, Helen Washburn, and myself, during the last moments of her life here on earth.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be set at a later time, when the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been lifted.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2020