Helen Rutledge

Gadsden - Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mrs. Helen Rutledge, of Gadsden, who passed away on November 26, 2020. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral home is in charge.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Rutledge, daughter Lisa Rutledge, parents El and Winnie Sims, and several siblings.

Mrs. Rutledge is survived by her son Richard(Trena) Rutledge, grandchildren: Jon, Miranda, Madison, Chris, Justin, and Josh, and great grandchildren: Dekan, Ethan, Xander, Blaze, Cheyanne, Robert, Charity, and Evangiline.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to sitters Mary Thomas, Nettie Hooks, Lou Ellan, Sarah Lee Britton, Jane Edwards, and Drew from Encompass.

Visitation will be at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



