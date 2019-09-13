Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen White (Barron) Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen White (Barron) Crawford Obituary
Mrs. Helen Barron White Crawford, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The funeral will be at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. JD Nash will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service will follow. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Jean) White; daughter, Sandra (Terry) Thornton; granddaughter, Leanne (Danny) Blackmon; grandson, Mark (Lisa) Thornton; great-granddaughters, Lauren Beck, Emily, and Alyson Thornton; sister and best friend, Flora Dean Heaton; step-grandchildren, Tara (Wayne) Lowman, Leanne (Thomas) Dowling; and many step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Minnie Barron; infant daughter, Debra; grandson, Gary Michael Thornton; first husband, Julian J. White; sisters, Catherine Boland, Maxine Lancaster, Audrey Fountain; second husband, Lloyd Crawford; stepdaughter, Jo Cameron.
She was a lifelong resident of Etowah County resided at Boaz, AL, at time of death. She was a member of Hokes Bluff Church of Christ, a member of the Gadsden Archery Club, past president and once an Alabama Champion Archer. She worked at Dwight Cotton Mill in Alabama City starting at age 16, also at Jacksonville Yarn Mill and retired from the Piedmont Yarn Mill. Hobbies were making dolls, croqueting, making many things and giving them away. She had many special friends, Bobby Dunn, Willeen (Charlie) Stinson, Nancy McDuff, Margaret & Phyllis Pearson & her niece & caregiver Judy Lancaster.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Lowman, David Minton, David Boland, Mark Thornton, George Lancaster and Dennis Heaton.
Honorary pallbearers: Terry Thornton, Wayne Lancaster, Brian Nash, Richard Long, Braxton Long, Waymon Pence, Kelton Holley and Larry Heaton.
Many thanks to caregivers at Gadsden Regional Hospital, Gadsden Health & Rehab and Kindred Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now