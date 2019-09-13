|
|
Mrs. Helen Barron White Crawford, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The funeral will be at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. JD Nash will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service will follow. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home is in charge of services.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Jean) White; daughter, Sandra (Terry) Thornton; granddaughter, Leanne (Danny) Blackmon; grandson, Mark (Lisa) Thornton; great-granddaughters, Lauren Beck, Emily, and Alyson Thornton; sister and best friend, Flora Dean Heaton; step-grandchildren, Tara (Wayne) Lowman, Leanne (Thomas) Dowling; and many step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Minnie Barron; infant daughter, Debra; grandson, Gary Michael Thornton; first husband, Julian J. White; sisters, Catherine Boland, Maxine Lancaster, Audrey Fountain; second husband, Lloyd Crawford; stepdaughter, Jo Cameron.
She was a lifelong resident of Etowah County resided at Boaz, AL, at time of death. She was a member of Hokes Bluff Church of Christ, a member of the Gadsden Archery Club, past president and once an Alabama Champion Archer. She worked at Dwight Cotton Mill in Alabama City starting at age 16, also at Jacksonville Yarn Mill and retired from the Piedmont Yarn Mill. Hobbies were making dolls, croqueting, making many things and giving them away. She had many special friends, Bobby Dunn, Willeen (Charlie) Stinson, Nancy McDuff, Margaret & Phyllis Pearson & her niece & caregiver Judy Lancaster.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Lowman, David Minton, David Boland, Mark Thornton, George Lancaster and Dennis Heaton.
Honorary pallbearers: Terry Thornton, Wayne Lancaster, Brian Nash, Richard Long, Braxton Long, Waymon Pence, Kelton Holley and Larry Heaton.
Many thanks to caregivers at Gadsden Regional Hospital, Gadsden Health & Rehab and Kindred Hospice.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 13, 2019