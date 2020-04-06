|
|
Private graveside services will be held at Crestwood Cemetery for Mrs. Helen Wilson, age 84, of Gadsden, who passed away on April 2, 2020.
Melton Smith will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Helen was a dedicated member of James Memorial Baptist Church. She retired with 50-plus years from Sears and was awarded American Business Woman of the Year.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Wilson Sr.; her parents, Oma and Keener Perry; sister, Jewell Gaston; and brother, R.B. Perry.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her two children, Kenny Wilson (Jennifer McCray) and Sandy (Ronnie) Smith; four grandchildren: Dawn Smith, Justin (Laura) Wilson, Misty Smith, and Andrew Wilson; and four great-grandchildren: Ashlyn Waters, Tyler Swart, Carter Wilson, and John Robert Wilson.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Andrew for all he has done for his Granny, whom he loved greatly and was extremely dedicated to.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2020