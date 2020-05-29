Henrietta "Tut" Rowe Jordan, 93, Gadsden, AL, died Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at her home in Mentone, AL.

She was born September 22, 1926, in Elba, AL, to Dr. Mercer and Felix Rowe. The family moved to Gadsden after surviving the tragic Pea River flood of 1929.

Tut Jordan is survived by her children, Wesley Winchell Acee III, Marie Coston Acee, Kitty Jordan Barksdale, Mimi Jordan McGuire, Juli Gari Jordan; grandchildren, Gary Jordan Brooks, Jim Vincent Brooks, Ellen Ezekiel Farquharson, Laura Coston Ezekiel Dyas, Saffold Jordan Barksdale, Samuel Eason Barksdale, Mary Coston Hill, Marian Elizabeth Acee; great-grandsons, Jacob Daniel Dyas Jr., John Arthur Dyas, Andrew Coston Dyas, Blake Hill, Colt Spencer, Landon Spencer, Connor Joseph Farquharson, Grant Edward Farquharson.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas Gary Jordan Jr.; daughters, Ann Rowe Acee Hill and Nancy Jordan Gore; brothers, Dr. Stephen William Rowe and Mercer Coston Rowe; mother, Felix Broughton Coston Rowe; and father, Dr. Mercer Rowe. She is also the widow of Wesley Winchell Acee Jr.

Tut attended Stephen College, a private women's college, in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated with a degree in Home Economics from The University of Alabama, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After teaching 2nd grade at Southside and Striplin Annex, which later became Eura Brown Elementary, she opened Kiddie Kollege, a kindergarten with a focus on language and arts. Upon retiring, she opened The Kitchen Door, a gourmet kitchen shop in downtown Gadsden. The shop featured cooking classes, gadgets and even soup mixes, which later became a separate business, Don't Spill the Beans.

She was a founding member of the Church of the Resurrection in Rainbow City and was involved in many civic and social organizations.

Tut and her husband, Gary, traveled extensively and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Please consider donations to Church of the Resurrection.

The family would like to thank ProHealth Hospice nurses Melissa McSpadden, Frieda Owens and Amanda Pruitt for their kindness and caring.

Visitation from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 31 at Collier-Butler Funeral Home, followed by private graveside services at Forrest Cemetery.

