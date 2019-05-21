Home

Henrietta Thomas Brendle

Henrietta Thomas Brendle Obituary
Henrietta Thomas Brendle, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord May 19, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Brendle;, and parents, Henry and Hazel Thomas.
Mrs. Brendle will be greatly missed by her children: Teresa Clifton, Tommy (Angie) Runyan, Donna (Cliff) Daugherty and Herman B. Runyan.
Grandchildren: Norman and Emily Clifton, Heidi and Chase Cato, Cade Runyan and Lacey Daugherty.
Sister: Iris Wells. Nieces: Sherry (Bob) Rice and Pam (Mark) Mobley.
She will be remembered for her love of; God, music, dancing, travel, cooking, holidays and pride in her grandchildren.
Reverend Earl Mitchell will officiate a private family graveside service at Williams Southside Memorial.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
The family offers a special appreciation to the doctors and ICU staff at GRMC.
Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. Isaiah 41:10.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019
