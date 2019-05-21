|
Henrietta Thomas Brendle, of Gadsden, went to be with the Lord May 19, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Brendle;, and parents, Henry and Hazel Thomas.
Mrs. Brendle will be greatly missed by her children: Teresa Clifton, Tommy (Angie) Runyan, Donna (Cliff) Daugherty and Herman B. Runyan.
Grandchildren: Norman and Emily Clifton, Heidi and Chase Cato, Cade Runyan and Lacey Daugherty.
Sister: Iris Wells. Nieces: Sherry (Bob) Rice and Pam (Mark) Mobley.
She will be remembered for her love of; God, music, dancing, travel, cooking, holidays and pride in her grandchildren.
Reverend Earl Mitchell will officiate a private family graveside service at Williams Southside Memorial.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
The family offers a special appreciation to the doctors and ICU staff at GRMC.
Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you. I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. Isaiah 41:10.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2019