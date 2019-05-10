|
Celebration of Life for Henry Brim will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mission Baptist Church. Bishop Grady E. Robinson Jr., Officiant. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home Inc. directing.
Henry leaves to cherish daughters, Sonya Brim, Princess Brim, Earnestine Brim, Breana Brim, Jhetfan'c Brim; sons, Alan Brim, Mikey Brim, Jesus Brim; special grandchildren, King Cater, Prince Cater, Quay Brim, Zee Cater, Pamela Brim, Danny Brim, Lordy Cater; sisters, Lucille (Freddie) Timmons, Betty Joyce Winston, Gail Evans, Lavonna Laster; brothers, Thomas Jackson, Perkin Brim, Willie Turner, John Evans; four granddaughters; 17 great-grands; and special nephew and caregiver, Darryl (Tameka) Hamilton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Chapel of West Gadsden Funeral Home.
