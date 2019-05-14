|
Henry "Hal" Culp V, age 31, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. A visitation for Hal will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Forrest Cemetery. Rev. Kyle Cantrell will officiate.
Hal was a graduate of Gadsden High School. He had earned his accounting degree from Auburn and Jacksonville State University. He completed his master's degree in tax accounting at the University of Alabama, finishing ranked first in his class. Hal was also one of few to pass all four portions of the CPA exam on his first attempt. He had been awarded the Financial Executive Institute Outstanding Student Award. He was a member of several CPA organizations including the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants and The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Hal was employed with the U.S. division of RSM McGladrey International. He was an avid CrossFit athlete.
Hal is survived by mother, Jane Brown; and father, Henry Culp; stepfather, Frank Brown; stepmother, Michelle Culp; brother, David A. Culp; and sister, Rachel E. Culp; stepbrothers, Franklin Brown, Drew Brown and Ryan G. Pearce; grandfather, Henry Culp; grandmother, Joanna Culp; aunts, Stacy Lankford, Kay Stratton and Janet Downs; uncles, Jimmy McGinity, Paul McGinity, John McGinity and Rodney Lankford; cousins, Will Lankford, Jessica Downs and Jonathan Downs; and other cousins.
Hal was preceded in death by grandfather, Paul J. McGinity; grandmother, Mary Frances McGinity; and aunts, Ann Olson and Peg Jackson.
Serving as pallbearers are Jonah Harris, Will Lankford, Ryan Pearce, Mondrecco Bush, Bradley Moon and Sam Bone.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Anonymous Hands at http://www.anonymoushands.com/donate.html.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2019