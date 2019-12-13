Home

Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Henry Jasper Fletcher Jr. Obituary
Memorial service for Mr. Henry Jasper Fletcher Jr. will be held at a later date.
Mr. Fletcher passed away on December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. Fletcher Sr., Lillie Mae Fletcher; sister, Sara Rains; and one nephew.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Hank Fletcher III and Bret Fletcher; sister, Claire Thomas; one niece; close friends, Hank Nelson, John Williams, Wendel Blanks, Steve Taylor, Joe Davis, Merrill Boatwright, Walter Burk, Josh Sudberry; best friend, his little Dachshund he called "Little Man."
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 13, 2019
