Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
(205) 425-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Dick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert G. Dick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert G. Dick Obituary
Herbert G. Dick, 90, of Southside, AL, formerly of Midfield, passed away December 17, 2019. He was a member of Southside United Methodist Church. Herbert was retired from Harbison-Walker. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. "PawPaw" was a loving husband, devoted father and proud pawpaw.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Dick; and his son, Glenn Dick.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, Sharron (Randy) Harris; his grandchildren, Josh (Ali) Nichols, Katy (Jonathan) Copeland and Marcus (Meagan) Harris; and his extended family, Cathy Varallo.
Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Highland Memorial Gardens. Rev. Matt Smith will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -