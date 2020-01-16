|
Funeral service for Mr. Herbert Lee Kilgore, 83, of Gadsden, who passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, with the love of his family surrounding him will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Pastor Barry McDaniel officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Chandler Mountain. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Herbert was born in Steele, Alabama, in 1936 to Grier and Rindy Kilgore.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary.
Herbert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Annie Sue Kilgore; children, Jimmy Rex Kilgore, Gary Lynn Kilgore, Darryle Glenn Kilgore; grandchildren, Ryan Lee Kilgore, Zack Lynnfield Kilgore, Krystal Kilgore, Ian Kilgore, Wesley Stone, Drake Stone; and other family members to include siblings, Norman Kilgore, Vireece Butler; daughters-in-law, Penny Kilgore, Kelly Kilgore.
Herbert attended Steele High School and married Annie Sue Kilgore on July 16, 1957. Herbert was a dedicated and loving husband of 62 years. Herbert worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for 30 years at the Local 487 until he retired in 2001.
Herbert will be truly missed and remembered by his steadfast commitment to his family and friends.
