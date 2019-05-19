|
|
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Chapel for our loving father and grandfather, Mr. Herbert Smith, 85, of Collinsville, who passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Rev. Richard Bradford will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Smith was a native and a resident of Etowah County most of his life. He retired from Florida Flooring in Oaklawn, Illinois, where he was employed as a journeyman carpenter.
He was an avid hunter, enjoyed working on cars and riding his tractor. He loved working in his garden and selling produce in North Gadsden and visiting with everyone who came by.
Mr. Smith enjoyed his Saturday morning breakfast with his family at his daughter, Karen's home, as well as, any family festivities. He enjoyed watching wrestling, dancing and always looked forward to a trip to Sam's Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Smith; mother, Glennie Mae Smith; grandson, Shane Duncan; son-in-law; Larry Bradford; sisters, Patsy Pitzer and Dorothy Jones; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob and Myrtle Smith.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna (Larry) Steele, Karen Bradford, Jan (Mark) Burgess, Lisa (Tony) Robertson and Lori (Todd) Abernathy; grandchildren, Shelley (Chris) Cothran, Kara Coakley, Ashley (Drew) Keenum and Gaige Tedder; great-grandchildren, Mason Robinson, Dylan Duncan and Dalton Duncan; sister, Jerlene Green; brother, Bill Smith; special friend, Nellie Wood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry D. Steele, Mark Burgess, Tony Robertson, Todd Abernathy, Drew Keenum, Danny Richards, Kenneth Ragan and George Duncan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. James Robinson, Dr. Jason Ayers, Dr. Stephen Higgins, Dr. Jarrod Warren; staff at Clinical Urology and Southern Cardiovascular; and Brunson Kelley.
The family extends special thanks to the morning crew at Jacks on Rainbow Drive; Southside Medical Clinic; Kindred Care Hospice; nursing staff, Kelly Yarbrough, Joy Plemons and Tina Amberson; nurse practitioners, Misty Holcomb and Kristina Parker.
Flowers will be accepted.
The family will receive friends Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at ww.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 19, 2019