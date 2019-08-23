|
|
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Herman B. Cowart, 93, of Gadsden, who passed away on Monday, August 19. Rev. Mike Chapman will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mr. Cowart served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Boy Scouts of America for over 20 years as a District Executive. He retired from the insurance business. He was also a Master Gardener.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ruby Cowart; son, Charles Andrew Cowart.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Rose Cowart; son, Herman B. Cowart Jr.; grandson, Samuel Tucker Cowart; sisters, Ruby Lee Fairley, NanEarl Fairley, Nina Lee Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Smith, Rob Hassett, Rusty Presley, Levi Baker, Frankie Shamburg and Tucker Cowart.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Williams Southside Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 23, 2019