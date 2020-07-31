Herman "Buddy" Black, 90, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.

Buddy was a lifelong brick mason who was always known for his love for fishing.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Lois Black; parents, Cullen and Adelle Black; and brothers, William and Hubert Black.

Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Black (Charles) Hood, Diane Black (Rick) Malone; sister, Virginia "Dink" Collier; sister-in-law, Wonza Black; and his neighbor friends, Wesley and Pierce.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Encompass Rehab.

There will be no public services.

