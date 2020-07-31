1/1
Herman "Buddy" Black
Herman "Buddy" Black, 90, of Gadsden, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Buddy was a lifelong brick mason who was always known for his love for fishing.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Lois Black; parents, Cullen and Adelle Black; and brothers, William and Hubert Black.
Survivors include his daughters, Marsha Black (Charles) Hood, Diane Black (Rick) Malone; sister, Virginia "Dink" Collier; sister-in-law, Wonza Black; and his neighbor friends, Wesley and Pierce.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Encompass Rehab.
There will be no public services.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
