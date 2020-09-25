1/1
Herman Davenport
With heartfelt sympathy we announce the transition of Mr. Herman Davenport, who traded time for eternity on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 76. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Attalla, with Pastor Jeremy Bowman presiding. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Those left to cherish the many memories he left include his daughter, Tarcha (Phillip) Smith; two sons, D'Antey Kimble-Davenport, Jamais Frazier-Davenport; one grandson, Robert Ceon Long; great-grandson, Jacobi Frazier-Davenport, all of Gadsden, AL; two brothers, Leon (Charlene) Winborn, Flint, MI, Billy (Mabel) Davnport, Gadsden, AL; sister, Guy Eula Davenport Harris, Gadsden, AL; two brothers-in-law, Charlie (Emma) Moore, Don (SAndra) Moore, both of Gadsden, AL; two sisters-in-law, Delois Hendricks, Gadsden, AL, Teresia (Thomas) Hall, Jacksonville, AL; two special nieces, Stacey Avery, Rhonda (Mark) Turner, both of Gadsden, AL; two special nephews, Anthony (Alicia) Keith, Jamal (Erica) Wilson, both of Gadsden, AL; special friends, Arlora Kimbourgh, Eugene Kinney, Sr., Benny Parks, all of Gadsden, AL; godchild, Princess; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
