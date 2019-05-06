|
Mr. Hershel Gilliland, age 80 of Steele, passed from this life to join his Lord in Heaven on May 4, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Ennis will officiate. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Mr. Gilliland was a longtime member of Faith Community Fellowship Church at their Springville, AL campus. Hershel loved to dedicate time to the Lord's work through his home congregation at FCFC as well as through years of service with the Alabama Kairos Prison Ministry and through his membership within the Assemblies of God MAPS RV Ministry. Mr. Gilliland's career as a civil engineer with the State of Alabama DOT spanned 31 years. A gifted musician, he was self-taught and could play a multitude of stringed instruments and frequently wrote his own music as well. Mr. Gilliland proudly served his country and community through decades of service within the Alabama Army National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves.
He leaves behind: loving wife of 57 years, Judy Gilliland; daughter, Kaye Dalton (David); grandchildren, Josh Cole and Joy Francis (Darin); brothers, Lee Gilliland (Mary), Corley Gilliland, Bill Gilliland (Jody); sister, Rubye Phillips (Bartley); along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Springville Faith Community Fellowship - 7660 Gadsden Highway, Trussville, AL 35173.
Honorary pallbearers include: grandchildren Josh Cole, Joy Francis, Darin Francis; special brothers Patrick Daniels and Eric Ramey; and our beloved Faith Community Fellowship family.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to: Nurse Jenna, as well as the other nurses, doctors and staff of Alacare Hospice and to Nurse Sheree Dean of Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2019