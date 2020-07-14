Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Village Chapel for Hilda Wilkerson Lancaster, 81, of South Gadsden, who went to her mansion in the sky on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bro. James Wallace and Pastor Tommy Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Hilda was born and raised in Etowah County by her parents, Birty and Claude Wilkerson. She had 3 siblings, Talmadge, Rose Lee and John Wilkerson. Hilda was married to the love of her life, Jerry Lancaster, for over 55 years and had 5 children, Archie, Gerald, Andy, Michael and Kellie.

Hilda loved playing cards, attending church, and frequent trips to her local thrift store. But most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Birty and Claude Wilkerson; husband, Jerry Lancaster; siblings, Talmadge and Rose Lee; and children, Andy and Archie Lancaster.

Hilda is survived by her children, Gerald (Denise) Lancaster, Michael (Misty) Lancaster, Kellie (Scott) Tilley; daughter-in-law, Sharon Lancaster; grandchildren, Tony (Christina) Lancaster, Tommy (Launa) Lancaster, Jason (Brittany) Lancaster, Isabella Lancaster, Hunter Lancaster, Reese Lancaster and Lexi Brown; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Lynze, Clay, Hudson, Hannah and Lilliana Lancaster; brother, John (Yvonne) Wilkerson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Village Chapel.

