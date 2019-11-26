Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Hildia Grubbs Bynum

Hildia Grubbs Bynum Obituary
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Hildia Grubbs Bynum, 95, who passed away on November 23, 2019. Chaplain Bob Hundley will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Bynum was a longtime member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Bynum; son, Larry Bynum; and grandchildren, Kim Gray and Jeff Jester.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Jester, Betty (Fletcher) Ray, Dr. Jerry (Gala) Bynum and Pam (Larry) Vernon; grandchildren, Mandy (Jeff) Vice, Amy (Joey) Maise and Dr. Carlin (Lesley) Tighe; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Vice, Billy Todd Gray, Karry Ables, Jim Vice and Larry Vernon.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Charity, Bobbie, and all workers who assisted with caring for our mom; and special friends Richard and Hixie Lewis.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 26, 2019
