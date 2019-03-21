Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Southside United Methodist Church
Cedar Bend Road
Southside, AL
View Map
Hillsman Lamar 'Sonny' Boyers Obituary
A memorial service for Hillsman Lamar "Sonny" Boyers, age 67, of Southside, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Southside United Methodist Church on Cedar Bend Road in Southside. Sonny passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019. Pastor Carrie Jones, Pastor Matthew Smith and Brother Tim Smith will officiate. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Sonny was a beloved Auburn fan, "WAAAR EAGLE"!!! He loved NASCAR and spending time with his friends and family. Sonny joined the Air National Guard directly out of high school in 1970. Through his military life, he traveled the world and they became part of his family.
After retiring from the National Guard just short of 36 years, he pursued a career with the City of Gadsden as a Communications Assistant. Sonny was a member of Southside United Methodist Church and sang tenor in the choir. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved building campfires.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Barbara Boyers; children, Shelley McIntyre and her husband, Keegan, of Eufaula, AL, Rebecca "Becky" Boyers, of Great Falls, Montana, Andrew "Andy" Barbe and his wife, Kelly, and their two daughters, Karly and Kadey, of Southside, AL; Adam Barbe and his wife, Anne Elizabeth, of Austin, Texas; and Allan "Jr." Barbe and his two children, Alexander "Alex" and McKayla "Kay", of Waynesville, Ohio; sister, Julia Pegau, of Spokane, Washington; brothers, James "Jim" Boyers, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Edwin Boyers and his wife, Anna, of Wasilla, Alaska.
Special thanks to the members of the Martin Air National Guard Station, the V.F.W. Post 8600 of Gadsden, AL, co-workers and friends from the City of Gadsden and to the members of Southside United Methodist Church. Thank you for your prayers and support during our time of loss. It has meant so much to our family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 21, 2019
