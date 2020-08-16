1/
Hiroko "Bonnie" Daniel
1932 - 2020
Bonnie Daniel of Gadsden passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1932, in Kawajiri, Japan, to Masaru and Tsuyako Kikutani.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Daniel, James Daniel, and Lisa Greene (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Shigehiro Kikutani, Takahiro Kikutani, Motohiro Kikutani, Yoshiko Ichiji, and Hideaki Kikutani.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home will arrange a small graveside ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22 at Bethsaida Church Cemetery in Boaz.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bethsaida Church Cemetery fund.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethsaida Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boaz Carr Funeral Home
807 Sparks Ave
Boaz, AL 35957
(256) 593-4214
