Hobert 'Michael' Murray

On October 26, 2020, the angels escorted Hobert 'Michael' Murray to his new home. Michael was a loving husband to his wife Wanda, wonderful father to his sons Robert and Eric and grandfather to Andrew, Max and Gage. He was in the U.S. Navy and proudly served our country in Vietnam. He was an ordained minister with the Congregational Holiness Church and pastored several churches; presently pastoring the Coldwater C.H. Church. He always wanted to put a smile on someone's face, his humor made him who he was and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda Murray, two sons Robert (Cecilia) Murray, and Eric Murray, three grandsons, Andrew Murray, Maxwell Murray, and Gage Murray. Sisters Earlene Barnes and Evilee Argo. Several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Early Murray and Elsie Murray, brothers, Maurice Allen Murray and Marvin Murray.

Officiating will be will be Rev. Mark Gidley, Rev. Hollis Martin, and Rev. Mark Willingham.

Pallbearers will be Roger Murray, Andrew Murray, Brian Burke, Allen Miller, Hayden Lipscomb, and Rev. Paul Goodwin.

Visitation will be Thursday evening October 29, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm., and services October 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.

