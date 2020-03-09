Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Holley Freeman Sparks

Holley Freeman Sparks Obituary
Holley Freeman Sparks, age 45, of Gadsden, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Memorial Mass will be 4 p.m. today at St. James Catholic Church with visitation prior, from 2 p.m. until the hour of service. Father Gray Bean will officiate. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Holley was a graduate of Gadsden High School, class of 1992, and graduated from Auburn University. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and took great pride in her sons.
Holley is survived by her husband, Dr. Dierick Sparks; sons, Ryan Sparks, Bradley Sparks, and Jackson Sparks; parents, John and Margie Freeman; brothers, Alex (Cathy) Freeman and David (Erin) Freeman; mother- and father-in-law, Dr. Danny and E'Lane Sparks; brothers-in-law, Dr. Daniel (Kim) Sparks and Damon (Beth) Sparks; sister-in-law Jessica (Andy) Whittemore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike Suite 3A, Short Hills, New Jersey 07078; give.reeve.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Sparks family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2020
