Hoover Curtis Rogers, 91, of Steele, passed away September 4, 2020.

Memorial Service to be announced at a later date.

Hoover was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Lynell "Nell"; daughter, Brenda Rogers; and son, Curtis "Curt" Rogers.

