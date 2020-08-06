Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery for Horace H. Calhoun, 80, who died on Monday, August 3, 2020. Rev. Terry Tibbs will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.

Mr. Calhoun was a welder and worked for Majors Iron for many years and later had his own welding shop. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a member of Dwight Masonic Lodge, where he served as Chaplain.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Calhoun; father, Arthur Calhoun; and a sister, Doris Calhoun.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia G. Calhoun; son, Greg Calhoun; daughter, Rhonda Calhoun; grandsons, Bryan, Aiden, Jesse and Kreg Calhoun; step-grandson, Adam Brown.

Pallbearers will be Jesse, Greg, Kreg and Bryan Calhoun and Adam Brown.

Honorary pallbearers are Rev. Terry Tibbs, Rev. Johnny Fry and Rev. Earnest Campbell.

Special thanks to Encompass Hospice nurses and aides.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store