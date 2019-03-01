Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Directors by Dante' L. Jelks
4904 1st Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35222
(205) 595-0111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Lewis Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard Lewis Sr. Obituary
Dea. Howard Lewis Sr., 84, of Gadsden, born on Sept. 23, 1934, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 24, 2019.
Howard leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Vanessa; children, Diane (Terry), Linda, Jewel, Howard (Brenda), Angela (Charles), Carolyn (Fred); one stepdaughter, Tanya; two sisters, Gloria Jean Kyle and Juliet Nelson; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lawrence) Matthews; brothers-in-law, Billie (Cassandra) Wyckoff and Jeffery (Syndie) Wills; one adopted son, Oscar Ash; and the proud patriarch of five generations.
Life Celebration is at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Committal to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
Dante Jelks Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now