Dea. Howard Lewis Sr., 84, of Gadsden, born on Sept. 23, 1934, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 24, 2019.
Howard leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Vanessa; children, Diane (Terry), Linda, Jewel, Howard (Brenda), Angela (Charles), Carolyn (Fred); one stepdaughter, Tanya; two sisters, Gloria Jean Kyle and Juliet Nelson; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lawrence) Matthews; brothers-in-law, Billie (Cassandra) Wyckoff and Jeffery (Syndie) Wills; one adopted son, Oscar Ash; and the proud patriarch of five generations.
Life Celebration is at noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Committal to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
